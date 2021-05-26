Resident Evil: Village Lady Dimitrescu is brought to life by the character’s face model

Resident Evil: Village villain Lady Dimitrescu has received the highest honor a character can get... being cosplayed by your face model.

Helena Mankowsa who provided the face of Lady D, whilst Maggie Robertson brought the character to life via mo-cap , has released a series of photos of herself cosplaying the character. In a post captioned “Oh, there you are!” Mankowsa looks exactly like Lady D as she re-enacts the character’s famous twist towards the camera.

The actress/model dedicated the cosplay photoshoot to her fans to thank them for the support they have shown her since the game’s release. In another post , Mankowsa wrote: “I’m so thankful for your support and positive energy these few days. This photo I think is the moment many of you have been expecting, I hope you like it.”

Lady Dimitrescu has also released a clip of an interview she had with the face model of Resident Evil 3 ’s Jill Valentine Sasha Zotova who has also done a Lady D cosplay of her own . We previously put out a story describing 6'9" Olympian Yekaterina Lisina’s Lady Dimitrescu cosplay as the most accurate that you can get due to her height, however, this may not be the case anymore now that Helena Mankowsa has donned the huge floppy hat.

This isn’t the first time a recognizable video game face has cosplayed as their character as Jocelyn Mettler who provided her face as the model for Abby in The Last of Us 2 also took part in this new trend as she put on a muscle suit and did a photoshoot as the character for Halloween last year.

