The Last of Us 2’s Abby face model cosplays as the character and nails it

We’ve seen a lot of cosplays from The Last of Us 2 but this Abby cosplay may just be the best one yet.

Jocelyn Mettler, who was the face model for Abby in Naughty Dog’s wildly successful 2020 hit, decided to cosplay the character last Halloween and one of the shots has resurfaced on Reddit.

Reddit user u/RipErRiley shared a snap of Mettler as Abby into the r/thelastofus subreddit with the caption “TIL that the face model for Abby did a cosplay for Abby”.

The original photos were posted to Jocelyn’s instagram account and feature the character lifting weights, clutching a gun with her signature backpack, and eating a burrito. All whilst sporting what looks like a muscle suit under her clothes.

Although Jocelyn provided Abby’s face, the character’s body was actually based on athlete Colleen Fotsch, and she was portrayed by voice-over actor Laura Bailey , who we recently found out appeared in the first The Last of Us game.

Jocelyn, who is a video game VFX artist, has her own Twitch and YouTube channels where she has discussed her role as Abby. She has also teamed up with Cascina Cardonna, who was the face model for The Last of Us 2’s Dina, for a video where the pair discussed their experience of working on the game.

The Twitch streamer is currently broadcasting her playthroughs of Naughty Dog’s other classic series Uncharted, which according to her latest Instagram post , she has a long history with as Uncharted 4 was the first game she ever worked on back when she was a QA Analyst at the start of her career.