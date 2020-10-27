Resident Evil Netflix series images and story details reveals ties to the games

The first images for the Resident Evil Netflix series are here. The animated show, titled Infinite Darkness, features Resi mainstays Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield – and the events will even fit snugly into the Resident Evil canon.

Thankfully for fans of the game, the CG designs for Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield are pretty faithful to the games. Leon has a little more stubble and a killer leather jacket, while Claire Redfield’s model could be ripped straight from the Resident Evil 2 Remake if you didn’t know any better.

When biohazards run wild, only a pair of veteran zombie slayers can get the job done. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is a new original series set in the canon of @CapcomUSA_’s classic survival horror franchise @RE_Games, coming next year. pic.twitter.com/nuBKVgXuzpOctober 27, 2020

Perhaps more curious, though, is the short but sweet synopsis that comes bundled with the first reveal of the Resident Evil Netflix series images.

“When biohazards run wild, only a pair of veteran zombie slayers can get the job done. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is a new original series set in the canon of Capcom’s classic survival horror franchise, coming next year,” reads the synopsis.

So, where does Infinite Darkness take place in Resident Evil canon? The reference to “veteran zombie slayers” has us thinking we’re potentially in a post-Resident Evil 4 world – and maybe even well beyond that. Either way, it’ll be a way to grow out the Resident Evil lore that fans are so invested in.

Even better, there’s actually a second Resident Evil series on the way. Starring a pair of Wesker children – probably the offspring of Albert – the show will follow two timelines, with one involving six billion people and creatures infected with the T-Virus roaming the Earth. Sounds cheery.

But that’s a story for another day. The CGI series is first: Infinite Darkness is heading to Netflix in 2021. In the meantime, check out the best shows on Netflix.