Alternate Resident Evil movie trailer is better and scarier than the original

You might have already seen the first trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. While it was undoubtedly a welcome treat for long-term fans of Capcom’s iconic video game series, the quietly released international trailer is an unexpected extra surprise: it’s more suspenseful, scarier, and hints at an all-round more accomplished horror movie.

From the opening beats, the alternate Resident Evil movie trailer is clearly a completely different beast to the one that grabbed the spotlight upon release.

Whereas the original focused more on fan service – and brought together Resi touchstones including the Redfields, Leon Kennedy, and more heading through familiar locations and recreating iconic scenes – this is all in service to serving up some a slice of spine-tingling dread.

It begins with a zombified girl being hit by a trucker and unfolds with legions of the undead, jump scares, and more new scenes involving William Birkin’s Umbrella conspiracy as well as the lecherous Chief Irons. Better still, there’s even a nod to one of the original 1996 game’s most memorable moments: a helicopter crash and its pilot’s unfortunate fate. It strikes a tone that will surely get those not familiar with the franchise well and truly ready for a one-way trip to Raccoon City this November.

Chris Redfield (Kaya Scodelario), Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen), Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell), Albert Wesker (Tom Hopper), Leon S. Kennedy (Avan Jogia), Chief Irons (Donal Logue), William Birkin (Neal McDonough), Ada Wong (Lily Gao), and Lisa Trevor (Marina Mazepa) are all set to appear from the games.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is set to hit theaters on November 24.