Resident Evil 3 PS5 upgrade is already appearing for users

Resident Evil 3's new-gen upgrade could be in for an imminent launch, according to an upgrade path appearing for PS5 users.

Earlier this week, the Twitter user below claimed that they were given the option of installing the new-gen PS5 version of Resident Evil 3 when inserting the physical disc into their console. However, the user reports that the update won't actually download, indicating it isn't available quite yet but could point toward a launch coming very soon.

Link not working yet but looks like Remake 3 PS5 upgrade is imminent. Nothing for 7 or 2 yet. pic.twitter.com/tqNMALIRS4May 23, 2022 See more

It's not unrealistic to expect the Resident Evil 3 new-gen version to launch sooner rather than later. Back in March, Capcom announced PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 would all launch at some point later this year, promising visual enhancements and free new-gen upgrades for all who already own any of the three games on base consoles.

Perhaps Capcom will announce the technical bonuses of the new-gen upgrades soon, before pulling back the curtain on a final release date. We still don't know what actual upgrades will feature for Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7, but it's sensible to expect a frame rate boost or 4K visuals boost for the games.

Additionally, the new-gen upgrades will even carry over your save data from all three Resident Evil games. You'll be able to pick up right where you left off in the Baker house, Raccoon City, or the Raccoon City Police Department, which makes the new-gen upgrades the perfect opportunity to revisit the three games for a new game plus playthrough.

