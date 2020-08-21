Refurbished £179 Xbox One X deal is more appealing than a launch-day Series X so far

Xbox One X deals have become impossible to find of late. First, they sold out during lockdown along with all the other consoles (tried to buy a Nintendo Switch deal lately?), and then Microsoft went ahead and ceased production on new units. Absolutely baffling with millions of people around the world spending more time at home than usual right now.

When stock was still available, depending on your luck, you could expect to pick up a Xbox One X bundle with one game for anywhere between £350 and £280 earlier this year - not bad seeing as it launched at £450.

So when we thought we'd seen the last of Microsoft's 4K console we almost fell off our chair when we saw Amazon selling refurbished models for a mere £179.99.

Looking ahead to the launch of the Xbox Series X later this year, you'd be forgiven for thinking there's not much happening at launch, especially with Halo Infinite being pushed back to next year and most of the best games being cross-platform - many of which will look great on the Xbox One X too.

This factory refurbished deal from Amazon means the console has either been used before or the box has been opened, or maybe it's a return of an unwanted gift. Either way, it's been cleaned up and professionally tested. It's a great way to save money, especially if you're saving your pennies for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day deals.



Refurbished Xbox One X £179.99 at Amazon

Microsoft might not be making this one any longer, but it's currently the most powerful console money can buy and this is the best price we've ever seen. View Deal

There's no mention of how long the warranty is, but we'd imagine it's at least three months. You can actually buy three-year accidental damage with two-year breakdown cover option add-on though for just £13.69. That's seriously cheap as we're used to seeing additional cover on items usually cost around half the value of the item itself. Less than £15 though? We'd snap that up, folks. Check out the option near the add to basket buttons.

Even if you already have a PS4, we think it's worth giving the One X a go at such a low price, especially if you pair it up with an Xbox Game Pass deal. I upgraded from a launch Xbox One at the start of lockdown and have been loving Game Pass ever since while my PS4 Pro gathers dust under the TV.

If you looking more towards next-gen though, we've got the latest info on PS5 pre-orders and the Xbox Series X prices.