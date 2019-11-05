How to fix the Red Dead Redemption 2 Exited Unexpectedly error

Red Dead Redemption 2 finally hit PC today, and while some computer cowpokes were able to ride right in without issue, others haven't been so lucky. The "Red Dead Redemption 2 Exited Unexpectedly" error is booting some players out of the game as soon as they try to launch it, and some other issues are keeping players away from the extra-beautiful slopes, plains, and swamps of the virtual old west.

First up, if you're suffering that "Exited Unexpectedly" error, here's the official word from Rockstar's support database . According to the database, the most common cause of the issue is out-of-date graphics card drivers. Check to make sure you have the most recent drivers from your card's manufacturer, and if you're all set there but the game still isn't working, try running the game's program as an administrator. Here are the instructions from Rockstar on how to do that:

Open the Rockstar Games Launcher Select Settings Select Red Dead Redemption 2 under My installed games Select Open under View Installation Folder Right-Click on RDR2 Select Properties Under the Compatibility Tab Select Run this Program as an Administrator and Disable Full Screen Optimization Click OK Return to the Games Menu in the Rockstar Games Launcher Launch the game

If that still doesn't work, some players in the community have had success with adding the game's executable to their antivirus' whitelist or disabling their antivirus entirely (just make sure you turn it back on after). You can check this compilation of launch-day issues on Reddit's main Red Dead Redemption subforum if that still doesn't work or if you're having other problems.

