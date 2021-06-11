Bookmark this Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart guide and walkthrough, because this should be your ultimate companion for the latest adventure from the Lombax-robot duo. We've got everything you need to achieve 100% completion and earn that platinum trophy right here, from all the collectibles to a step-by-step walkthrough for the first moment of the game to the last. This Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart guide and walkthrough is everything you need. Below are links to all of our standalone Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart guides, meanwhile you can navigate to page two onwards for a complete Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart walkthrough. We'd say good luck, but you won't need it when you've got this guide open alongside you.

Tips

(Image credit: Sony)

Kicking things off are our Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart tips. You'll want to give these a read before you get stuck in, because there are some that are useful from the get-go, whereas others don't come into effect until you've nabbed a certain weapon or item. Give our top tips a spin and you'll be more prepared for the inter-dimensional adventure that follows.

How long is it?

(Image credit: Sony)

How long is Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart? This is a guide that you might want to take a look at prior to picking the game up but nevertheless, it's a handy article to read so you know how much of a time investment the game is. It's not a 100+ hour epic though, so don't expect to be too surprised by the answer.

Best weapons

(Image credit: Sony)

Ah, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart best weapons. A classic guide that is suited to pretty much any game with combat, but is especially useful in this game simply thanks to how many weapons there are available. Every single weapon in the game offers something completely unique, whether it's a homing rocket launcher, a light machine gun that fires black hole bullets, or a glove that spawns tiny robot pals to help beat down enemies.

Best armor

(Image credit: Sony)

Along the same lines you'll find our Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart best armor guide. Now while this is extra useful for games where your armor choices mater, in the latest Ratchet and Clank they simply don't. It's all explained in this guide, but the gist of it is you can where what you like and reap the rewards for every bit of armor you've collected. So as a result, our guide lists all the different bits of armor and where to find them.

Raritanium

(Image credit: Sony)

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart raritanium is a substance that has persisted throughout most games in the franchise and it's back again, even in these alternate dimensions. If you're wondering exactly how it works and what it does, then make sure you check out our guide.

Zurpstones

(Image credit: Sony)

The Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart zurpstones won't come into play until you reach and finish most of the objectives on Sargasso, but when you do have to collect zurpstones, you'll be forgiven for being quite confused. We've got everything you need to know about how to collect all 60 of them and earn the spybot from Mort.

Lorbs

(Image credit: Sony)

Like zurpstones, the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart lorbs are only relevant to one planet, and this time it's Savali. There are 12 in total to collect for a full suit of armor, but if you're struggling to find them or you're not sure what the deal is with them, read our short explainer to find out.

Gold bolts

(Image credit: Sony)

There are 25 Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart gold bolts to find throughout the game but don't worry if you're struggling to get them all, because our guide has the locations for each and every one of them. From Corson V to Viceron, you can collect every gold bolt in one playthrough with this handy guide.

Spybots

(Image credit: Sony)

Then there are the 10 Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart spybots that you need to collect for full completion. Along with providing some lore via the collectibles menu, obtaining all 10 spybots is how you acquire the RYNO 8, which is the best weapon in the game. It pulls through objects and artifacts from other dimensions – including other PlayStation games – and causes huge explosions.

CraiggerBears

(Image credit: Sony)

Finally for the collectibles, we have the Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart CraiggerBears. These cute lil teddy bears serve no purpose other than to be collected and unlock the respective trophy. There are nine of them in total – one for each planet in the game – and our guide has the location of every single one.