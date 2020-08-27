Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart gets PS5 launch window release date and extended gameplay

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart got an extended gameplay trailer at Gamescom 2020's Opening Night Live. Developer Insomniac Games also confirmed that it's coming out in time for the PS5 launch window.

The new gameplay demo is a longer version of what we saw during Rift Apart's wild reveal back in June, showcasing even more of the title's frenetic platforming action. The full, uncut demo sees everyone's favorite (and probably the only) Lombax/robot duo further navigate their new dimensional ordeal with delicious ray-traced visuals.

The star of the show in terms of weaponry is definitely the Topiary Sprinkler; it's a stationary turret that automatically tracks enemies, blasting jets of water that turn your foes into easy-to-hit shrubbery. The trailer also showcases several level-ups for weapons, making them even more powerful and adaptable right in the middle of combat.

An interview with the developers from Insomniac also confirmed that Rift Apart is a sequel to 2013's Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus, rather than the 2016 soft reboot. Still, you don't need to have played any of the series before to appreciate it.

The next chapter for Ratchet and Clank is said to take full advantage of the PS5's faster loading times - in fact, Insomniac Games' Marcus Smith has said the game "would not have been possible" without the "screamingly fast" PS5 SSD. Watching the new gameplay, it's evident Insomniac built Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to be a decidedly next-gen experience.

