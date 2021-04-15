Rare Xbox Series X SSD memory card discount is live - but there's a better value alternative

Seagate's official Xbox Series X memory card is a tiny miracle that plugs into the back of your console, giving it an extra 1TB of storage with performance that matches the internal SSD at every turn for the very best in storage expansion options.

It's damn expensive though usually with a retail price of $219/£219. That's why you won't want to miss the chance to save 10% at Newegg today in the US with coupon code 'CUSTMRSL723'. In the UK, Amazon has the best deal with a £24 discount. More details below, but keep reading on as we have a few more options that you might find better value today.

Seagate Xbox Series X memory card deals

Xbox Series X memory card | $219.99 $197.99 at Newegg

Use coupon code CUSTMRSL723 to get this price. There is a chance Newegg will change the code again, look out for it under the product name on the listing page. Stateside discounts are very rare for this SSD memory card. So if you want the fastest storage expansion option on Series X, this is the way to go. Or maybe we've got a better deal for you further down the page.

View Deal

Xbox Series X memory card | £219.99 £195.91 at Amazon

Until earlier late last week, this would have been the lowest price we'd ever seen for the official Series X memory card. However, Currys actually had it in for a gobsmacking £174 last week. That deal has long gone, but it could of course return as it was online for a few days indicating it wasn't an error. Or check out our alternatives below.

View Deal

We're always on the lookout for ways to save money on our gaming setup here at GamesRadar and we think it's worth taking a look at our guide to the best Xbox Series X external hard drives and SSDs.

While you can only run Series X titles from the console itself, or indeed this excellent memory card from Seagate, you'll find regular external HDDs (aka hard drives) can be used to store Series X titles when they're not in use. This saves you the long-winded process of redownloading them or reinstalling them from discs.

More to the point, these other external drives can be used to store all your other Xbox One games and you can actually play the games directly from them. Great stuff if you want to download a vast amount of games from Xbox Game Pass.

Another key upside is that you can get a lot more storage for your money in terms of extra terabytes of storage compared to the 1TB you get with the official memory card. You'll easily get five times as much for a much smaller spend. Check out the latest prices on some of our favorites below, or head on over to the guide mentioned above for more details.

Looking to improve your setup even more? We've got a bunch of handy buying guides for the best Xbox Series X headsets, and best Xbox Series X accessories. If you want to splash out on a new TV, be sure to consider one of the picks on our best TV for Xbox Series X feature.

If you're in the market to expand the storage on Sony's console, then we have you covered for the best PS5 external hard drives and PS5 SSD options too.