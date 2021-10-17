Rainbow Six Extraction's release date may have been leaked

The release date for Rainbow Six Extraction – the next installment of the fan-favorite Tom Clancy shooter – has been leaked, seemingly by Ubisoft itself, and it looks like we'll be able to play it from January 20, 2022.

Though the developer/publisher has not formally announced the release date on any of its official channels, an old news post – published way back in June – has been quietly updated to state that the game is expected to release on January 20, 2022 (thanks, VGC ). Up until now, all we've known for sure is that the game was coming in January.

Right now, it's unclear if the amendment was a mistake or a secret tease, but I've just checked and the post has yet to be changed despite the flurry of articles about it. For now, though, it's probably best to chalk this up to a possibility rather than certainty until Ubisoft confirms one way or the other.

Ubisoft recently revealed new details of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction , stating it will have "deep gameplay systems, operator progression, and more". The action will take place across four US regions – although only New York and San Francisco have been confirmed right now – with each map promising to be "roughly three times the size of previous Rainbow Six Siege maps" and boasting their own dynamic modifiers to keep your missions feeling fresh. There's also a new leveling system, too.

Ubisoft believes that the new title will appeal to both franchise fans and "those looking for a new PVE co-op game" with its deep operator progression system, four adjustable difficulty levels, 12 "ever-evolving" maps, 13 dynamic mission objectives, over 90 guns, and gadgets, and a "unique" ranked mode. The developer also promises "extensive post-launch support for free" but says all of that will be "detailed at a later date".

There's also an added sweetener for Siege players, by the way; players who pick up both Extraction and Siege will unlock Extraction's 18-strong roster in Siege, as well as receive a cosmetic bundle in both games. Pre-orderers will also secure the Orbital Decay bundle, too.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction will release with full cross-play, cross-save, and cross-progression on Xbox Series X, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, the Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, and Ubisoft+, Ubisoft's own subscription service.