Rainbow Six Extraction guide for efficient tactical zombie slaying

A full Rainbow Six Extraction guide will turn you from bumbling goons into deadly Archaean slayers, using a variety of skills, abilities, weapons and tactics to clear out the infected zones across multiple incursions. And you'll need some help - R6 Extraction is a pretty nuanced game with no shortage of little details and tricks to learn about. That's why we've put together a full guide to walk you through the game, get to grips with what you need and learn about everything you need when it comes to Rainbow Six Extraction guide tips and tricks.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Extraction is out, but that doesn't mean everybody has it - and there's a way in it with which you and your friends can play Extraction for free! Our Rainbow Six Extraction release date page also includes details on the buddy pass, which is a mechanic designed to help players play with their friends at no extra cost.

Crossplay compatibility

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Speaking of buddies, it's important to know the answer to the question: does Rainbow Six Extraction have crossplay? Well, that answer is a little complex, as it has specific limitations and requirements, though for most it can be done. Head to that page to start breaking down the barriers between platforms.

General tips

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

If you're going up against Rainbow Six Extraction and the alien zombie horde known as the Archaeans, some basic Rainbow Six Extraction tips are borderline essential. The game's tutorial throws a lot at you and even then you're only scratching the surface, meaning that you'll probably struggle for a little while if you're not used to this kind of cautious, calculated combat. Fortunately we've struggled for you in advance, and our hard-earned tips and tricks will help you get an edge that any seasoned player would be proud of.

Best operators

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Picking your favourite member of the Siege squad is one thing, but knowing the Rainbow Six Extraction best operators is quite another. Each one has their advantages and disadvantages, but we can't say they're all quite equal on the battlefield, or equally valid in different situations. This also includes a total list of all the operators and their abilities, so you can see what those operators you haven't unlocked yet have to offer.

Best Weapons and Guns

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Though operators can only use a specific range of firearms, it's still good to know the best Rainbow Six Extraction guns to ensure each operator has the optimum offence. By customising and altering your weapon loadouts you can make the most out of your characters and their abilities in incursions, whether you're building your goon for stealth or full-on firefights.

Ping mechanic and communication explained

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Cooperation is vital if there's more than one of you playing Extraction, as so much of your advantage is built around tactical thinking and using each other's strengths in tandem. Consequently, the Rainbow Six Extraction ping mechanic needs to be understood if there's any hope of successful teamwork, and how you can mark objects, objectives and enemies with various messages.

MIA Operators

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Characters in Extraction don't die, they just get swaddled in yellow cheese and left behind as Rainbow Six Extraction MIA Operators. This opens up a whole swath of questions: how do you get MIA operators back? What happens if you leave them? And do you really care about colleagues enough to go wandering through enemy terrain to pull them off trees? We'll explain everything you need to know about these rescue missions and lost souls here.

Incursions and Missions

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

This game takes a different approach to missions than most games, and Rainbow Six Extraction missions have a unique three-part structure that gives players both more power and more responsibility, choosing how far they're willing to go in their incursions and what they're willing to risk. We'll explain the incursions in this guide, as well as how they're best approached by the new player.