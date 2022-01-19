Does Rainbow 6 Extraction have crossplay?

Rainbow 6 Extraction crossplay is thankfully a feature in Ubisoft’s new cooperative PvE shooter, meaning you’ll be able to party up with your friends and take down the Parasite threat together across different platforms. Playing as small three-player squads, you’ll need to use stealth, tactics, and all the gadgets and equipment at your disposal to complete several objectives in each mission. Getting crossplay set up for Rainbow Six Extraction can be a little complicated, so here’s what you need to know about sorting it out so that you can squad up with your friends on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation.

How to play Rainbow 6 Extraction with friends via crossplay

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Crossplay for Rainbow 6 Extraction is on by default, meaning you can matchmake into incursions with anyone, regardless of their chosen platform. However, if you’ve got friends that you want to play Rainbow 6 Extraction with on different platforms, you’ll need to make sure you and your friends have a Ubisoft Connect account. If you don’t already have one, set one up by going to the Ubisoft Connect website. Once you’re logged into Ubisoft Connect, click on your profile picture in the top-right corner to open a menu and select the ‘Account Management’ option.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Now click ‘Account Information’ and scroll down to the ‘Linked Accounts’ section. From here you can link your Xbox and PlayStation accounts to your Ubisoft Connect account. For other gaming platforms, such as the Epic Games Store on PC or streaming services like Google Stadia and Amazon Luna, you’ll be prompted to log in to your Ubisoft Connect account as you boot up the game for the first time to link your accounts. Buying Rainbow 6 Extraction for PC through the Ubisoft Store will mean your Ubisoft Connect account is used automatically, so you don’t need to worry about linking.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

With your linked Ubisoft Connect accounts set up, you now need to add each other as friends. If you’re still on the Ubisoft Connect website, you can click the icon next to your profile picture in the top-right corner to open the Friends List. Click the ‘Add friends’ button and type in your friends’ Ubisoft Connect usernames to add them. Alternatively, you can add your friends in-game by opening up the Squad menu with Y on and Xbox controller or Triangle on a PlayStation controller. Navigate to the ‘Add Friends’ section and you can type in your friends’ Ubisoft usernames here too.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Once they’ve accepted your friend request, they’ll show up in your Squad menu under your Ubisoft Connect friends. Note that Ubisoft Connect usernames will always be used in-game and actual gamertags can only be seen if you’re playing with someone on the same platform. You can invite them to your squad and from there, you can venture into overrun sectors of New York, San Francisco, and other parts of the USA to tackle the alien Achaean Parasite.

