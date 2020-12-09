R-Rated sequels and prequels to TMNT: The Last Ronin already percolating in Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz's heads

So it turns out the people who grew up on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles like the grown-up, R-rated take on them with the new series TMNT: The Last Ronin. And although there are still four issues to come of this hit limited series, writers Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz already have ideas for several sequels, prequels, and even a new origin story.

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

"Not gonna lie - Kevin and I are already talking about this very thing," TMNT: The Last Ronin co-writer Tom Waltz told Newsarama's Grant DeArmitt. "It's like 2011 all over again - we've started a new TMNT universe and we are psyched up, motivated, and itching to do more given the chance!"

The Last Ronin began as a germ of an idea between Eastman and his TMNT co-creator Peter Laird over 30 years ago but was filed away and mostly forgotten. As Waltz explained to Newsarama recently, Eastman remembered the idea in 2018 and brought it up to Waltz as a potential project after they wrapped up their 100-issue run on IDW's main Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles title.

"Like Frank Miller and The Dark Knight Returns, we hope The Last Ronin is an evergreen TMNT tale that fans will read forever as a cherished standalone tome," Waltz continues. "But I've also let IDW and Nickelodeon know that Kevin and I have sequels and prequels (including a new origin tale) bouncing around in our skulls."

(Image credit: Esau Escorza/Issac Escorza (IDW Publishing))

TMNT: The Last Ronin has become a bit of a sensation among fans and retailers, with the first issue selling over 150,000 copies, with more on the way. This dark, mature R-rated version of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has outsold the main TMNT title IDW Publishing, and in just five weeks has become the highest-selling single TMNT in decades.

"We'll just have to wait and see if there's a demand from readers and retailers for expanding this universe once The Last Ronin is all said and done," said the writer. "For now, I just want to sincerely thank everyone who's jumped on board so far from the bottom of my heart. You all rock!"

TMNT: Last Ronin #2 (of 5) goes on sale on January 27, 2021.

