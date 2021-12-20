Punisher adopts a new look and new logo as Marvel teases an "inevitable" evolution

Writer Jason Aaron returns to the Punisher in March 2022 with a new 13-issue prestige format series simply titled Punisher that will turn Frank Castle's mission on its head.

(Image credit: Jesús Saiz (Marvel Comics))

In Punisher, Frank Castle is recruited by the Hand to serve their demonic master known as the Beast, thanks to his unparalleled skills at murder. As part of Frank's time with the Hand, he'll wear a new logo, don new armor, and even take up a sword, in line with the Hand's ninja style.

Punisher features art from Jesus Saiz, Paul Azaceta, and colorist Dave Stewart, with covers from Saiz. You can see the cover and some interior pages here.

"After writing the Punisher over the years, I've always been fascinated by the character of Frank Castle," Aaron, who wrote the Punisher MAX title, states about his return to the character. "What moments made him the Punisher, even before that fateful day in the park? And how far will he go to win the war that has consumed his life? Spoiler: as far as it damn well takes."

(Image credit: Paul Azaceta (Marvel Comics))

It seems that Aaron's story will push Frank Castle farther than ever, even earning him the dubious crown of 'King of Killers.'

"This story is the destined next step in the dark and tragic evolution of Frank Castle, from troubled kid to heroic soldier to revenge-driven vigilante…to the duly anointed King of Killers. Believe me when I say, I am as excited about this story as anything I’ve ever written for Marvel," Aaron concludes.

At the same time, Marvel editor-in-chief CB Cebulski promises the series will introduce a "side of Punisher we've never seen before," which represents Punisher's "inevitable evolution."

(Image credit: Jesús Saiz (Marvel Comics))

What does that mean exactly? Who knows - but perhaps Frank Castle is heading further into being a full-on villain.

The announcement of the new Punisher title comes as a previously announced Punisher series - Punisher vs. Barracuda by Ed Brisson and Declan Shalvey - remains missing in action after being shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Punisher #1goes on sale in March. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full March 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.

