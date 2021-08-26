Psychological horror game MADiSON just dropped a petrifying new trailer

First-person psychological horror game MADiSON just dropped a terrifying new trailer at the Future Games Show that manages to make instant cameras scary.

The MADiSON trailer begins with a terrified person reciting the Our Father prayer while sobbing, which is already enough to creep me out considering how much time I spent in a Catholic church as a child. A bell tolls and the person shouts "he's here" before the trailer takes you down far too many scary hallways. The "he" referenced is MADiSON, a demon that has forced the protagonist, Luca, to continue a gory ritual he started decades ago.

The game begins with you waking up locked in a dark room, your hands covered in blood - which is already rather disconcerting. You'll need to use an instant camera to help you find clues, solve puzzles, explore your surroundings, and try not to get killed by that scary guy in the gas mask. From the trailer it seems like the camera will allow you to see things that don't appear to be there, and the puzzles seem to involve the years that appear scribbled on objects or elsewhere displayed. Perhaps those years represent every successful ritual? Whatever it means, consider me thoroughly freaked out.

MADiSON is coming to Steam this year and consoles in 2022, so now is the time to prepare yourself for what will inevitably be a lot of jump scares and heart palpations. As someone who is very much a scaredy-cat, MADiSON looks like the stuff of my own personal nightmares - which is exactly what horror game fans love.

