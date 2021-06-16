PSVR PS5 headset reportedly launching next year and will have OLED screens

The PSVR PS5 headset could launch by the end of 2022.

According to a new Bloomberg report (via Kotaku) a new PSVR PS5 headset would be on the way next year. While the original reporting wasn't specifically talking about the headset, it did lightly touch on the PSVR PS5 headset. It noted that the new VR headset would "use Samsung Display Co. OLED panels in its next-generation PSVR goggles" and that while no specific release date has been confirmed, the headset could potentially launch “the holiday period” of 2022.

We've already had official confirmation that a new headset is on the way when earlier this year PlayStation revealed that a PSVR PS5 headset is in development. While we don't know what the headset itself looks like so far, we have seen PSVR PS5 controllers for "next-gen VR". The controllers are said to make use of haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and finger-touch detection.

PlayStation has talked about the PSVR PS5 development saying: "We’re taking what we’ve learned since launching PSVR on PS4 to develop a next-gen VR system that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input. It will connect to PS5 with a single cord to simplify setup and improve ease-of-use, while enabling a high-fidelity visual experience."

It was also reported that the headset itself would be capable of 4K visuals and gaze-tracking, which could certainly help many players with more precise control. For the 4K visuals rumor, those rumored OLED screens would certainly help bring a sharper picture to users.

Still, until more details come from Sony, we have to take this information with a pinch of salt. Still, if Astro Bot: Rescue Mission from Team Asobi was one of the best PSVR games, could we see a follow-up for the next-gen PSVR PS5 hardware? The studio recently revealed that it's working on a new project, and given how it likes to experiment and make the best use of PlayStation hardware, fingers crossed that they'll be given a chance to show off the new headset's capabilities.

