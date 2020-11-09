PS5 stock will be available on launch day through UK retailer Game

UK retailer Game will have PS5 stock available on the day of launch next week on November 19.

An email distributed from Game earlier today announced to customers that there would be limited stock of both versions of the PS5 next week (the standard and disc-less versions). However, the stock will only be available to order online, so you won't be able to pop down to your local Game and purchase a console.

You might recall that last week, Sony announced that the PS5's launch day would take place entirely online. The company warned customers not to camp out in front of stores in the hopes of purchasing a PS5 as soon as possible, as no units would be available for purchase in store on launch day.

Game actually revealed similar information for the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S last week. The retailer announced that they would have limited stock of both Microsoft consoles on launch day, which is tomorrow on November 10, and that this stock could only be purchased online.

As with the PS5, you can't go into a Game store and purchase either Xbox console on launch day. Only those who have placed pre-orders through Game stores will be able to pick up an Xbox Series X/S in store on launch day. Still, if you've been in the market for some PS5 deals, Game might be worth checking out.

If you're still trying to put down a pre-order for Sony's next-gen console before it launches next week in the UK, head over to our PS5 pre-orders guide for a list of retailers with stock.