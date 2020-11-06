A limited number of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be available online at select UK retailers

Select UK retailers will have limited Xbox Series X pre-orders available for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S the day the consoles launch, according to a tweet from the official Xbox UK account.

On Tuesday (Nov 10), a limited quantity of Xbox Series X|S will be available to pre-order online from select retailers from 8AM including:🖥️ Microsoft Store🎮 GAME🟩 AO .com🍛 Curry's PC World🛒 Tesco .com🟪 Very .co.uk🌳 Littlewoods

The online pre-orders will be available starting at 8am on November 10, and it's unclear how many consoles will be available. The tweet only says "limited quantities," but it's safe to say you'll need to act fast if you want to secure an online pre-order the day the next-gen consoles launch.

A follow-up tweet points you in the direction of your preferred retailer "for further information on stock availability, how to secure your order, and expected delivery ETA."

Here are the select UK retailers offering limited quantities of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S this November 10.

Yes, that is a little plate of curry next to the Curry's PC World listing.

Pre-ordering on launch day from these sites obviously means you won't be enjoying next-gen gameplay on November 10, but with limited quantities of the consoles across the globe, it's no surprise that there's a somewhat staggered release.

As we previously reported, a small number of Xbox Series S consoles were back in stock on Microsoft's official UK store just two days ago, but the Xbox Series X remained steadfastly unavailable. As of publication, I was able to add an Xbox Series S to my cart from the Microsoft UK store, but a fellow GR+ member was unable to do so moments later, reporting it was out of stock.

Bearing that in mind, I'd say you should regularly check retailers like Microsoft ahead of the November 10 pre-order bonanza, but mentally prepare yourself to click quick and input your details even quicker when the seven above-mentioned retailers go live with their stock.

