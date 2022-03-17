This Gigabyte Aorus PS5 SSD is at an all-time record low price

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals are currently offering up some of the lowest prices we've come across on top-performing Gigabyte Aorus models with built-in heatsinks.

The blisteringly fast Gigabyte Aorus 7000 is down to just $149.99 (was $230) for an $80 saving. This is the biggest price drop that we've witnessed on this particular drive to date, making this PS5 SSD deal incredibly competitive.

The Gigabyte Aorus 7000's impressive sequential performance of 7,000 MB/s read means that it's one of the fastest drives that you can get your hands on for your console right now while undercutting many similar spec models from other manufacturers at under the $150 mark.

Alternatively, the standard Gigabyte Aorus Gen 4.0 1TB drive, which is still one of the best PS5 SSDs, is also deeply discounted and offers exceptional value for only $129.99 (was $200). You can expect read speeds of up to 5,600 MB/s inside your PS5 console with this storage unit, so it's this PS5 SSD deal is perfect for anyone wanting Gen 4.0 performance and saving a few extra bucks.

We're also rounding up the best PS5 external hard drives should you want something a little more plug-and-play, too, in addition to the internal route.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

Gigabyte Aorus Gen 4 | $200 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - While the price for the Gigabyte Aorus Gen 4 PS5 SSD has been steadily declining over the past few months, we've never seen this model any cheaper than this. The 5,600 MB/s read speeds make this unit a perfect fit for your PS5 at a competitive rate.



Gigabyte Aorus Gen 4 7000s | $230 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - This is the lowest price that we've ever seen on the Gigabyte Aorus Gen 4 7000s PS5 SSD. This model features up to 7,000 MB/s read speeds making it one of the fastest Gen 4.0 drives for the console at a rate rarely seen for the capacity and sequential performance.



