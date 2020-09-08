PS5 gives Kena: Bridge of Spirits more adorable Rot spirits on screen and better feedback

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is coming to PS5 as well as PS4, and the developers have shared some of their favorite ways the new system will improve the game.

Kena was one of the featured games at the PS5 Future of Gaming event in June , and developer Ember Labs has already confirmed you'll be able to upgrade your PS4 copy of the game to PS5 for free . But what will all that actually mean once you get your hands on a DualSense controller, and that DualSense controller wirelessly synced to a PS5? Ember Labs counted the ways for Game Informer .

Speaking of the controller specifically, Kena will use the adaptive triggers to convey the force of heavy attacks and to let you feel the tension of a taut bowstring before firing an arrow. But the improved haptic feedback felt throughout the whole controller "really brings it all together," Ember Labs chief operating officer Josh Grier explained.

"Obviously, you feel the tension in your trigger finger, but when you’ve got the bow drawn and you add the Rot into it, we can dynamically say, ‘OK, this right palm feels the Rot jumping into it.’ And then when we use the Rot cloud, as the cloud shifts from left to right on the screen, you can feel it transitioning from left to right in your hand, as well."

As for the Rot - those adorable little forest spirits that look like a cross between the soot sprites from Spirited Away and Toothless from How To Train Your Dragon - you'll get to see all 100 of them on screen at once when playing on PS5. It won't make a direct impact on gameplay, since you can collect and use them all either way, but more cute things to admire at all once is a big point in PS5's favor.