PS4 owners can get 3 months of Apple TV Plus for free

PS4 owners can take advantage of an Apple TV Plus 3-month free trial for a limited time.

The deal is similar to the one Sony and Apple offered to PS5 owners last summer, but this one's good for three months instead of six. The good news is that there don't appear to be any strings attached; if you own any PS4 model, you can get yourself three months of Apple TV Plus at no charge. The only qualification besides owning a PS4 is you have to be a first-time subscriber, so those with a current or past Apple TV Plus subscription aren't eligible.

To sign up for the free trial you'll need a PlayStation Network account and an Apple ID, and you can create either one free of charge if you aren't registered. From there, just download the Apple TV app from your PS4's TV and Video section and follow the on-screen instructions. Finally, you'll sign in using your Apple ID and voila! Get to streaming.

If you like the free trial, it'll turn into a regular paid subscription after three months, at which point you'll start paying a modest $4.99 a month. For that price, you're getting a decent selection of original content and third party movies and shows, all supporting 4K streaming with no ads. The streaming service still doesn't have quite as much to offer as rivals like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Hulu, but again, for less than the price of lunch every month, it's hard to complain.

If you don't have a PS4, there's a 7-day free trial anyone can download on a supported device, and the same 3-month free trial is bundled in with purchases of qualifying Apple devices.

