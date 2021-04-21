PS Plus Video Pass looks like a new movie and TV benefit for subscribers

A new movie and TV service may be coming to PlayStation Plus, according to a logo and announcement briefly published on Sony's international sites.

The logo for a service called PlayStation Plus Video Pass is still hosted on Sony's official site , as spotted by VGC . An accompanying announcement was published to Sony's Polish website, which described PS Plus Video Pass as a "trial service" which will be active today and tomorrow for PS Plus users in Poland. The announcement image included movie posters for Venom, Zombieland: Double Tap, and Bloodshot (all of which are Sony Pictures Entertainment titles).

The Polish PS Plus Video Pass announcement has since been pulled offline, and it's not clear if Sony meant to test the service in Poland and changed its mind, or if the entire announcement went live earlier than Sony intended. Sony recently revealed that it will discontinue the purchase and rental of movies and TV shows through PlayStation Store at the end of August, and PS Plus Video Pass could serve as a curated, subscription-based replacement.

It's also one selling point for PS Plus which Microsoft would have trouble duplicating with its all-in-one Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, since the latter company has a much smaller presence in the entertainment world. Sony typically announces its plans for the next set of free PS Plus games on the last Wednesday of each month, so if Sony's ready to say anything official we may get more news about PS Plus Video Pass on April 28.