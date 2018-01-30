Project Octopath for Switch is getting some major improvements based on demo feedback

Ever since it was revealed in January 2017, Square Enix's Project Octopath Traveler has held Switch owners' attention. The game combines 16-bit era sprites and textures with 3D environments to create a sort of high-definition retro aesthetic (or "HD-2D" as the developers have described it), which plays well with its old-fashioned, turn-based JRPG structure.

It immediately catches your eye and tugs at your sense of nostalgia, so it's little wonder why players rushed to download a free demo released last September. Now, Square Enix is back with a video detailing changes that've been made in response to that demo's feedback. Whether you're looking forward to the game or just hearing about it for the first time, it's worth a watch:

What I really like about this video is the overall tone and direction. It's not self-congratulatory, pandering, or overly hyperbolic (though it still has a bit of those things toward the beginning). We get less 'This is gonna be the best thing we've ever done, and it's all thanks to you!' and more 'Hey, we heard you didn't like this thing, so we changed it, and for those of you who did like the thing, we've made it customizable.'

It's also not too long - just slightly lengthier than a typical reveal trailer. In fact, it's just 33 seconds longer than Project Octopath's own trailer from the September 2017 Nintendo Direct. And throughout, you're seeing not just people talking about the game or mock-ups, but in-game footage and changes playing out in real-time, all backed by that lovely score. It's more understated, human, and intimate than many of today's bombastic and blockbuster-y videos, but I think that also helps it stand apart.

Remember the old adage: show, don't tell. In an age of early access games being sold at near-to-full price, we're constantly being told that developers and publishers are listening to player feedback and adjusting their games accordingly. This Project Octopath video shows that, and other studios ought to take note.