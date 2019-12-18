'Prescription for Sleep: Shovel Knight' is your next drug-free sleep aid

'Prescription for Sleep: Shovel Knight' is an album of Shovel Knight music packaged together with the express intent of getting you to nod off quickly and peacefully. The collection is being handled by Scarlet Moon Records , a record label specializing in video game music PR.

Shovel Knight's OST was handled by prominent video game composer Jake Kaufman, who's also lent his talents to Contra 4, DuckTales: Remastered, and the Shantae series. 'Prescription for Sleep: Shovel Knight' takes Kaufman's excellent work on Shovel Knight and works it into a soothing, smooth jazz sound ideal for sleepy time, naps, studying, and meditation.

The Shovel Knight collection includes music from the base game's score all the way through the latest expansion, King of Cards. The album is available digitally for $12 or as a limited edition CD for $25. The physical edition includes two CDs and all 20 tracks, as well as a 20-page insert with comics, interviews, and stickers. If you like the sound of it, you'll want to act quick, as the CD package is limited to only 1,000 copies.

The tracks are performed by Gentle Love, a star-studded duo consisting of Metal Gear Solid composer Norihiko Hibino on Saxophone and Etrian Odyssey pianist AYAKI. The group also performed the music for Scarlet Moon's Undertale and Celeste collections.

I'm more of an ASMR/podcast guy when it comes to falling asleep, but I've been listening to 'Prescription for Sleep: Shovel Knight' in researching and writing this article, and I can say it's excellent accompanying music.