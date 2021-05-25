Powerpuff Girls live-action series pilot is being rewritten and re-shot

The upcoming live-action Powerpuff Girls series has hit a roadblock – the finished pilot episode is set to be rewritten and re-shot after the CW decided not to take it to series.

The Powerpuff pilot was written and executive produced by Juno director Diablo Cody and Veronica Mars screenwriter Heather Regnier, and the duo are still on board, as are cast members Dove Cameron, Chloe Bennett, Yana Perrault, and Donald Faison, but it's gone back to the drawing board.

The series, based on the popular Cartoon Network animated series, will follow the superpowered trio (Cameron, Bennett, and Perrault) as disillusioned twenty-somethings – they resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting, and their father Professor Utonium (Faison) is attempting to repair his broken relationship with them. The original cartoon ran from 1998 to 2005, with an animated reboot airing in 2016.

The pilot also starred Nicholas Podany as Jojo Mondel and Robyn Lively as Sara Bellum, with Tom Kenny reprising his narrating role, but it hasn't been confirmed whether these actors will still be involved with the project after the rewrite.

“We’ve got a trio of terrific actresses at the center of that,” Warner Bros. TV Group president Channing Dungey told Deadline recently. “I’m not going to say that it hasn’t been a challenge. Bringing a children’s cartoon into live-action adulthood has been a really fine line to walk, but I think we’ve done a pretty great job walking it.”