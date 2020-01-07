The Xbox Series X will "Power Your Dreams", according to newly discovered Microsoft trademark

Microsoft wants to "Power Your Dreams" with the Xbox Series X, as a newly filed trademark has seemingly confirmed the official slogan for its upcoming next-gen console, releasing later this year.

As first discovered by Wccftech, Microsoft registered the trademark for the catchphrase with the USPTO at the tail-end of 2019, in the very same month it used that exact phrasing to reveal the look and name of its next piece of entertainment hardware at The Game Awards.

Though the trademark filing makes no explicit mention of the Xbox Series X, this seems like near guarantee that Microsoft will be using it a lot more over the next 12 months, as it launches the full promotional campaign for its next-gen plans, which are set to go toe to toe with Sony's own new console, the PS5, in the upcoming Holiday season.

That promotional campaign will reveal much more about the Xbox Series X price, lineup of launch games, and its internal tech, but - for now - it's a difficult waiting game, as both Sony and Microsoft keep their cards hidden. That said, we finally got our first reveal of the official PS5 logo yesterday, so follow the link to find out what it looks like (spoilers: it's exactly what you think it'll be).

For more, check out more upcoming PS4 games for 2020 and beyond, or watch our latest episode of Dialogue Options below.