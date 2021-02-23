Pokemon tweets "Let's go, Sinnoh!" as Diamond and Pearl remake speculation explodes

The official Pokemon Twitter account either just dropped a teaser for Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes, or it couldn't pass up a good rhyme no matter the consequences.

Fans have been clamoring for Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes for years, and they became even more feverish once a frequent leaker claimed late last year that they were coming in November 2021 . Then fans dug up an even older alleged leak that claimed Diamond and Pearl remakes in the style of Pokemon Let's Go, Pikachu and Eevee were coming . So you can understand why Pokemon fans started freaking out when the official account sent out this message earlier today.

Let's go, Sinnoh!Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup are preparing for #PokemonDay—it's only 4 days away! pic.twitter.com/607ObX4uMLFebruary 23, 2021 See more

Now, there's nothing particularly noteworthy about The Pokemon Company giving the nod to Sinnoh and the Gen-4 starters here, since it's been counting down through all of the generations in the lead up to Pokemon Day on Saturday, February 27. It all comes down to that extremely loaded language choice of "Let's go, Sinnoh!" Is it a sly nod to an announcement planned for the big day? Is it just a nice rhyme with no deeper meaning? We won't know until Pokemon Day arrives, but it's safe to say that the speculation is even more rampant after this message.

Assuming any more remakes are planned, Diamond & Pearl would be a logical next step: the first three generations have all been remade for newer hardware (on two separate occasions for Red & Blue), but Diamond & Pearl still live exclusively on Nintendo DS. Hopefully, we'll find out if that's going to change soon.