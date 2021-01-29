Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes could have Let's Go-style catching

The rumoured Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes could feature the catching mechanics from the Let's Go games.

A recent Reddit post highlighted a leak from 2019 that claimed that "next year's games are Sinnoh remakes with Let's Go catching." While the oft-rumoured Diamond and Pearl remakes never surfaced in 2020, the post puts forward two more pieces of information that eventually came true; a Galarian form and evolution of Mr Mime and "fossil Pokemon [...] made from combinations of fossils you put together, both of which showed up in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

While the lack of any official information from Nintendo or The Pokémon Company means that you should definitely take this information with a pinch of salt, it's also possible that this information was correct in 2019, but development schedules have changed due to the pandemic.

Rumours of a remake of the fourth-generation Pokemon games began to swirl in November, and were backed up earlier this month with reports that the titles would release this year as part of Pokémon's 25th anniversary celebrations. 2019's Sword and Shield didn't use the Pokémon Go-style catching mechanic that was adapted for Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee, but that doesn't mean Nintendo couldn't return to the system or future Switch remakes.

When it comes to those anniversary celebrations, it sounds as though we're in for a busy year. The Pokémon Company is teasing plenty to come across the next 12 months, and started things off by announcing a musical collaboration with Katy Perry .

