Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release date set for November

The Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release date has finally been revealed, and they're coming on November 19.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are up for pre-order now, and they'll be available either on their own or in a double pack for $119.99 (which is actually one cent more expensive than buying them both individually, but you do get that special box). The remakes will retell the story of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, which were originally released for Nintendo DS in 2006.

#PokemonBrilliantDiamond.#PokemonShiningPearl.November 19, 2021.💎✨ Preorder now: https://t.co/xTW1T9xFov pic.twitter.com/zyKjJDsi54May 26, 2021 See more

It uses a new super-deformed, chibi-esque 3D style to render characters in the world and switches back to more proportional 3D renderings like those seen in Pokemon Sword and Shield for battle scenes.

From the little we've seen so far, it looks like it's already building in some surprisingly esoteric references back to the original games. The Pokemon Company has teased that the remakes will remain faithful to the world of the originals but also "include easy-to-understand, player-friendly conveniences of the modern Pokémon series."

The Pokemon Company shared the official release date for the pair of Sinnoh region remakes in a burst of news that also included the Pokemon Legends Arceus release date , currently set to debut a few months after Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It will be a very good time to be a Pokemon trainer - though it does mean we can now officially start the countdown until people start asking "Unova remakes when?" at every Pokemon presentation.