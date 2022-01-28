Here's the complete Pokemon Legends: Arceus map

The Pokemon Legends: Arceus map is quite the testament to the expansive, immersive, and most satisfying world developer Game Freak has created for the series in some time. This is the Hisui region, which is split into distinct areas, rather than being one whole open world, with fast travel to each one available from Jubilife Village. Here we'll take a look at the complete map for each region of Hisui.

The Hisui region

This is the overview of the Hisui region, where you can see each of the areas tagged - including a secret seventh area that you'll discover later in the game that we won't spoil here.

Jubilife Village

From the main map, you can move from the main hub that is Jubilife Village. As you can see here it's not huge, but it does contain useful shops like the General Store, Clothier, and Craftworks. You'll get the majority of your Missions and Requests (the smaller tasks you'll be sent out on or help out with) from Jubilife Village, and you'll spend a lot of time here.

It's worth noting that you can't fast travel between regions, but instead always have to come back to Jubilife Village before you set out to somewhere new.

Obsidian Fieldlands

Obsidian Fieldlands is the first area you'll unlock in the game. It's a vast area, offering quite a few different Pokemon biomes.

Crimson Mirelands

The Crimson Mirelands is the second area you'll unlock in Hisui, and like the Obsidian Fieldlands it has a range of Pokemon biomes to discover to really start bulking out your Pokemon.

Cobalt Coastlands

The third area of Hisui you'll explore is the Cobalt Coastlands. As you can tell from the map, it's heavily based around its coastline and the water you'll finally be able to explore. It's here that you'll - appropriately - unlock Basculegion, your water-based mount.

Coronet Highlands

Coronet Highlands is the fourth area of Hisui you'll unlock and lies at the centre of the region. At its core is the volcanic Mt. Coronet, just to give you a hint of the kind of Pokemon you may find there.

Alabaster Icelands

The last area you'll discover in Hisui is the Alabaster Icelands. As the name suggests, it's here that Ice Type Pokemon, and other cold-weather dwellers can be found.