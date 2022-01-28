How to find all the Alolan Vulpix in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Finding all the Alolan Vulpix in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is one of the more involved requests in the game. Taking the form of Request 83, which is picked up from the board in Jubilife Village but takes place in the Alabaster Icelands. There's a chap right by the Snowfields Camp called Keaka who needs your help rounding up his unruly pack of Alolan Vulpix. While it's quite fun poking around in the snow for the five missing Alolan Vulpix, they're not easy to see as they're a white Pokemon against the white snow. That makes it hard to see them from the air - unlike the glowing purple Pokemon Legends: Arceus Wisps.

So, if you're fixating on building out your Pokemon Legends: Arceus Pokedex as quickly as possible, don't fret. We're here to help and have already found the naughty little escape artists, which are all dotted around the Avalanche Slopes.

Here's a map showcasing the locations of all five Alolan Vulpix in the Avalanche Slopes region of the Alabaster Icelands.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Once you've found all five, head back to their owner, Keaka, and you'll be given a very special reward - your very own Alolan Vulpix! It doesn't count as a separate Pokedex entry, but it is - as always - adorable.

If you want to catch the regular Vulpix, that can be found in the wild at Veilstone Cape in the Cobalt Coastlands, so head over there if you fancy the original Fire Type version of this cutie. You can also find Ninetails at Firepsit Island - as an impressive Alpha Pokemon - again in the Cobalt Coastlands.