The annual Pokemon Go Valentine's Day event details have been revealed by developer Niantic.

The event will commence on February 14 at 1pm (local time) and will be available until February 18 at 8pm. As usual, the Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day event entails regular spawns of pink-colored Pokemon, and will this year feature gen five’s Munna and Musharna - who will be making their Pokemon Go debut.

It’s also been promised that the following Pokemon: Nidoran (both male and female), Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, and others will appear in the wild more often, and that cute Pokémon Eevee, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Luvdisc, Munna, Woobat, and Cottonee will all be able to hatch from 5km eggs.

According to the official Pokemon Go site , the following bonuses will also be added: increased chances of becoming Lucky Friends with your friends, increased chances that the Pokemon you trade will become Lucky Pokemon, the trade range will also increase to 40m, and there will be an increased chance of receiving Berries from gifts.

During the event, raids will also include Pokémon such as Ralts, Volbeat, Illumise, Feebas, Munna, and Espurr (One-star raids), Togetic, Espeon, Umbreon, Gardevoir, Gallade, and Alomomola. (Three-star raids), Latias and Latios (Five-star raids), and Mega Pidgeot, Mega Gyarados, and Mega Ampharos (Mega Raids).

These are just some of the new things being added to the game during the limited-time event and are part of the Pokemon Go February 2021 events schedule.