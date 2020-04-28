Pokemon Go Kanto Throwback special research: How to complete it and get Mewtwo

The Pokemon Go Kanto Throwback special research is the next set of challenges coming to the game and as you've probably guessed from the name, this research is all about the first generation of Pokemon. You can collect a number of semi-rare Kanto Pokemon along the journey in this Pokemon Go special research, but you only have one week to complete it. Here are the full details of the Pokemon Go Kanto Throwback event, including how to get Mewtwo at the end.

Note that this is the first part of the entire Pokemon Go Throwback event, which features the first four generations of Pokemon. You can read more about it on the official blog post and in our news post.

Pokemon Go Kanto Throwback special research

Before we get onto covering all of the quest steps and rewards available during the Pokemon Go Kanto Throwback, there's a few other bonuses occuring during the week from Friday, May 1 at 1pm local time to Friday, May 8 at 1pm.

Kanto is where the Pokemon series started, so these are the bonuses that will appear in-game:

Pokemon originally discovered in Kanto, like Venonat and Chansey, will appear more frequently in the wild

Pokemon originally discovered in Kanto will be in raid battles

Venonat, Machop, Onix, Lickitung, Tangela, Scyther, Pinsir, Lapras, and Eevee will all hatch from 7km eggs

Pikachu wearing Charizard hats will appear in the wild in honor of Charizard being voted Kanto Pokemon of the Year

Shiny Venonat (and Venomoth) will be added to the game

New field research tasks will have Kanto Pokemon as rewards

2x Catch XP, 2x Raid XP, and 2x Hatch XP bonuses will be active

Pokemon Go Kanto Throwback quest steps

Thanks to Twitter user pizzalover4189, we know all of the steps and rewards before the event is live.

Stage 1

Catch 3 Grass, Water, or Fire-type Pokemon (10 Poke Balls)

Take a snapshot of a Bug-type Pokemon (5 Pinap Berries)

Catch a Rock-type Pokemon (500 Stardust)

Rewards: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Golden Razz Berries, Onix encounter

Stage 2

Battle in a raid (Clefairy encounter)

Transfer 3 Pokemon (10 Super Potions)

Catch 1 Water-type Pokemon (500 Stardust)

Rewards: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Silver Pinap Berries, Starmie encounter

Stage 3

Evolve 3 Pokemon (10 Great Balls)

Hatch an egg (unknown encounter)

Catch an Electric-type Pokemon (500 Stardust)

Rewards: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Golden Razz Berries, Raichu encounter

Stage 4

Give your buddy a treat (Gastly encounter)

Send a gift to a friend (Dratini encounter)

Catch a Grass-type Pokemon (500 Stardust)

Rewards: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Silver Pinap Berries, Tangela encounter

Stage 5

Earn a candy walking with your buddy (10 Ultra Balls)

Make 3 Great Throws (Chansey encounter)

Catch a Poison-type Pokemon (500 Stardust)

Rewards: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Golden Razz Berries, Weezing encounter

Stage 6

Take a snapshot of a Ghost-type Pokemon (Hitmonchan encounter)

Catch a Fighting-type Pokemon (Lapras encounter)

Catch a Psychic-type Pokemon (500 Stardust)

Rewards: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Silver Pinap Berries, Alakazam encounter

Stage 7

Take a snapshot of an Ice-type Pokemon (10 Hyper Potions)

Evolve a Pokemon (Aerodactyl encounter)

Catch a Fire-type Pokemon (500 Stardust)

Rewards: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Golden Razz Berries, Arcanine encounter

Stage 8

Power up a Pokemon 6 times (1 Charged TM)

Battle another Trainer (1 Star Piece)

Catch a Ground-type Pokemon (500 Stardust)

Reward: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Silver Pinap Berries, Nidoking encounter

Stage 9

Already complete (3,000 XP)

Already complete (3,000 XP)

Already complete (3,000 XP)

Rewards: 10 Rare Candies, Mewtwo encounter