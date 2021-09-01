Pokemon Go Mega Slowbro Counters, how to defeat them in raids

These Pokemon Go Mega Slowbro Counters will help with the new raid appearing as the Season of Mischief begins. The Pokemon Go Water and Psychic-type from the Kanto region received a Mega Evolution in Generation 6 and it made this derpy Pokemon into a certified tank on the battlefield.

In Pokemon Go, however, Mega Slowbro gives trainers another Water-type Mega Evolution option (along with Mega Blastoise and Gyarados) and is currently the mobile game’s only Psychic-type Mega Evolution. Battling and defeating Mega Slowbro will earn trainers Pokemon Go Mega Energy that can be used to evolve their Pokemon temporarily for specific battles. And Mega Slowbro would make a great addition to anyone’s team, so if you’re looking to do just that here’s a guide on the best counters for this Mega Pokemon and what moves you can expect when going into battle.

Pokemon Go Mega Slowbro Counters

Mega Slowbro is a Water and Psychic-type Pokemon making it weak to Grass, Electric, Ghost, Dark and Bug-type moves. In Pokemon Go, there are plenty of Mega Evolutions that trainers can use in battle against Mega Slowbro that will deal a lot of damage and boost the attacks of other trainers who join you in Raids.

Mega Venusaur and Mega Abomasnow are great Grass-type Mega Pokemon. Their Grass-type moves will deal super effective damage and their Grass typing will resist any Water-type attacks Mega Slowbro delivers. However, Mega Venusaur’s Poison secondary typing does make it susceptible to Slowbro’s Psychic moves.

Mega Gyarados, Mega Beedrill, Mega Gengar and Mega Houndoom are great options to take advantage of Mega Slowbro’s Psychic typing. They can all deliver super effective hits against the Mega Pokemon. However, Mega Gengar and Mega Beedrill are weak to Slowbro’s Psychic moves and Mega Houndoom is weak to its Water-type attacks.

There are also plenty of Legendary Pokemon that can help take on Mega Slowbro that won’t be weak to any of its attacks. Here are a few great options to counter Mega Slowbro in Pokemon Go Raids.

Slowbro Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Gyarados Bite and Crunch Mega Gengar Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball or Shadow Punch Mega Houndoom Snarl and Foul Play Mega Venusaur Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant Mega Ampharos Volt Switch and Zap Cannon Mega Abomasnow Razor Leaf and Energy Ball Mega Manectric Charge Beam and Wild Charge Zekrom Charge Beam and Wild Charge Darkrai Charge Beam and Wild Charge Electivire Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Pokemon Go Mega Slowbro Moveset

Being a Water and Psychic-type, trainers can expect those types of attacks to make up the bulk of Mega Slowbro’s arsenal. Mega Slowbro has two Fast Attack options, one being the same type attack bonus (STAB) Water Gun and the other being a STAB Confusion. Water Gun won’t do too much to your Grass-types like Mega Venusaur or Mega Abomasnow, and Confusion won’t damage your Dark types much.

Psychic, Water Pulse and Ice Beam make up Mega Slowbro’s Charged Attacks. While Ice Beam can deal damage to your Grass types, trainers may have to rely on their Dark types to take out Mega Slowbro. In fact, Mega Gyarados resists all of Mega Slowbro’s moves.

Here are all the possible moves Mega Slowbro can have in Pokemon Go:

Slowbro Moveset Fast Attack Charged Attack Water Gun Water Pulse Confusion Ice Beam Ice Beam