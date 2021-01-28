Pokemon Go February 2021 events boast huge Mega Raid roster as Team Rocket return

Pokemon Go February 2021 events have been revealed in full by developer Niantic, and they include new Breakthrough Research and Mega Raids.

Published on the Pokemon Go Blog yesterday, Niantic revealed that Snorlax will be the featured creature in the Research Breakthrough for the forthcoming month, beginning on February 1 at 1 PM PT. Snorlax will be sticking around for exactly one month, concluding on March 1.

Elsewhere in the February events update for Pokemon Go, there's a constantly changing roster of creatures available in five-star Raids and Mega Raids. The extensive list for the former includes the likes of Entei, Raikou, Suicine, Latias, Latios, Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo. The Mega Raids meanwhile include Mega Venasaur, Mega Ampharos, Mega Houndoom, Mega Pidgeot, Mega Charizard X, Mega Charizard Y, and Mega Blastoise, who will all be appearing throughout the coming month.

Additionally, there's new Pokemon Spotlight Hours in February for Pokemon Go. At 6 PM local time every Tuesday throughout February, Ekans, Miltank, Luvdisc, and Pikachu will be appearing in the spotlight in that order, and you'll earn double XP, Candy, or Stardust for catching each creature.

Starting February 2, Team Rocket will be blasting into Pokemon Go for five days. Team Go Rocket Grunts will be appearing over said period, with previously-unseen Shadow Pokemon on their teams. If you can defeat a Shadow Team Rocket Leader, you might even be able to catch a Shiny Shadow Pokemon.

The February Community Day for the coming month is taking place on February 7 for all Pokemon Go players. Roselia will be appearing from 11 AM to 5 PM local time, and if you can evolve the Pokemon during this period, you'll get a Roserade that knows the powerful Charged Attack Weather Ball and Fast Attack Bullet Seed moves.

