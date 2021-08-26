Pokemon Go backtracks on Pokestop changes after fan backlash

Pokemon Go has reversed planned changes to restore the game's pre-COVID-19 distance requirements for PokeStops and Gyms.

Just yesterday, the official Pokemon Go Twitter account published the two tweets you can see below, to announce that they would no longer be reverting to the required distances for PokeStops and Gyms from before the pandemic. The tweets thanked players for speaking up over the past few weeks, ever since developer Niantic first announced the forthcoming changes.

Thank you to everyone who made your voices heard. We’ve heard you and understand that this has been a welcome benefit to many players. We’ll share more next week. (2/2)August 25, 2021 See more

If you're unfamiliar with what's going on here, Niantic previously made some pretty significant changes to Pokemon Go. Whereas previously, players had to be within 40 meters of a PokeStop or Gym to interact with it, Niantic's pandemic measures adjusted this range to 80 meters. The idea was to keep players apart, and prevent huddling around one location within a short radius.

That's not all though, as players were also rewarded with two free Raid Passes for spinning Gym signs, and players were also guaranteed gifts whenever they spun PokeStop signs (provided they had the space, of course). These changes were all due to go away starting September 1, as per the original announcement back in June from Niantic.

As you might imagine, the news that Niantic would be reverting these changes was not met with enthusiasm from players. At the time, the developer wrote that "as some parts of the world are moving toward recovery" they would be removing the increased ranges so players could focus on outdoor exploration once again. While this decision was an error on the part of Niantic, it's good to see that the developer is listening to player feedback and responding accordingly.