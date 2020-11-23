Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes could be coming next year

Remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are reportedly set to release next year. According to a series of Twitter posts by noted leaker Kelios, the new versions are set to release in November, while a sequel to Detective Pikachu is also expected in 2021.

Over on Twitter (translated from French), Kelios - who has previously shared accurate information about upcoming Nintendo Directs - told Pokémon fans that "you're going to have your remake next November, stop complaining." While it's not immediately apparent what Kelios is referring to, it's most likely that those remakes are for the fourth generation games, Diamond and Pearl, which are set in the Sinnoh region.

Vous allez l'avoir en Novembre prochain votre remake, arrêtez de vous plaindre. Et vous allez dire "omg Pokémon c'est la meilleure licence"November 22, 2020

Since the release of Pokémon Sword and Shield, excitement for Generation 4 remakes has been growing within the community. Red & Blue, Gold & Silver, and Sapphire & Ruby have all been remade since their original releases, which would theoretically put Diamond & Pearl next in line.

Kelios suggests that the remakes will show up in November next year, meaning it could be a while before Nintendo makes any official announcement, but it sounds like there'll be plenty on offer to appeal to Pokémon fans before then. The leaker claims that 2021 will see the releases of Pokémon Snap, Pokémon Unite, and Detective Pikachu 2 - development on the sequel to the 2019 film is understood to be well underway, but there's been no word from Warner Bros about when we can expect to see it hit cinemas. It's worth taking all this with a healthy pinch of salt, but if Kelios' information proves correct, 2021 could be a big year for Pokémon fans.

