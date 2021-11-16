Pokemon contest finds the cleverest, coolest, and cutest pets

The Pokemon Company has judged the "cleverest, coolest, and cutest" animals in celebration of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Earlier today, The Pokemon Company announced the results of the Pokemon Super Pet Contest, that's been running in the US, UK, France, and Germany. The competition itself was dedicated to finding the cleverest, coolest, and cutest pets throughout the four nations, and votes for the three categories totalled over 400,000 from around the world.

You can head over to The Pokemon Company's official YouTube channel to see the complete video, presented by Pikachu and none other than Michelle Visage, who sat on the panel of judges to decide the winners. A Cockatiel took home the prize for the cleverest pet, while an adorable cat in the US was crowned the coolest pet, and finally a small goat with really big ears and a charming hat won the prize for the cutest pet.

This was all done in the name of celebrating Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl's imminent release. The two remakes of the classic Pokemon games are due out around the world later this week on Friday, November 19, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, promising a completely HD makeover of two of the most beloved games in the entire Pokemon franchise.

Just last week, The Pokemon Company unveiled a brand new feature for both the remakes: Ramanas Park. This location, which has been specially built for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, offers a new endgame activity by way of Legendary Pokemon to fight and capture. Even if you know Pokemon Diamond and Pearl like the back of your hand by now, there's still brand new sights to see in the two remakes.

