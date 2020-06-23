Pokemon Cafe Mix is launching on Nintendo Switch tomorrow

Pokemon Cafe Mix, which got an adorable reveal during last week's Pokemon Presents, is launching on Nintendo Switch tomorrow.

The free-to-start game sees players taking over a Pokemon cafe and trying to keep their poke-friends satisfied by creating a range of delicious drinks and scrumptious snacks. You'll be doing this by completing icon-matching puzzles, which feature the faces of your favourite 'mon. Check out the action in the trailer below, which is just so dang lovely.

At the start of the game, Eevee will be your only helping hand in the cafe, but as you complete more orders, you'll earn stars that will fill up your friendship with other Pokemon, hopefully leading to them joining the cafe.



You'll also be able to expand your cafe with new areas and new ingredients, which will attract more customers and, in turn, will help you expand your staff. You'll also be able to compare your progress at the cafe with mates through adding them to your Friends List in the game. Essentially, this might be a more attractive career than Pokemon trainer…

Of course, it's not the only recent Pokemon game that's been announced. Last week's Pokemon Presents also revealed Pokemon Sleep, a game that helps young players brush their teeth, as well as New Pokemon Snap, a sequel to the N64 cult classic. And if that wasn't enough a treat, there's also another Pokemon Presents planned for tomorrow as well. Make sure you head back to GamesRadar for the latest news on that as well.

