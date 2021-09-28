Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl gets a new trailer on its 15th anniversary

A Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl new trailer was released today and it lines up with the game’s 15th anniversary.

Casually dropping not just a trailer for not just Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl but Pokemon Legends: Arceus too, The Pokemon Company was dead set on making every Pokemon fan’s day today.

In the new Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl trailer long-time fans of the game are reintroduced to the PokeTech, a smartwatch of sorts that has a number of abilities and apps to help trainers along their travels through the Sinnoh region. As explained in a tweet from The Pokemon Company , this includes The Dowsing Machine that helps trainers find hidden items.

You can also use your PokeTech to check the friendship levels of your Pokemon and call on wild Pokemon to assist you during your journey. This means that Pokemon such as Bidoof and Bibarel can cut down any trees in your way, climb up cliffs with you on its back, and even transport you across rivers.

The new trailer also reacquainted fans of the original to classic Diamond and Pearl characters such as Cheryl, Riley, and Gardenia - who have all had a chibi style makeover to fit in with Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s new look. One of the highlights of this new trailer though was seeing the return of Poffin making which sees players take on a Cooking Mama-style mini-game to create this cake-style Pokemon treat.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are set to release on the Nintendo Switch on November 19, 2021.