PlayStation Now cuts subscription prices by nearly 50%, adds GTA5, God of War, and more

In an effort to make PlayStation Now more competitive, Sony is slashing prices on the streaming-based game service and adding a few big games to its lineup. Here's how the new prices shake out:

US: $9.99 monthly (was $19.99) / $24.99 quarterly (was $49.99) / $59.99 annually (was $99.99)

$9.99 monthly (was $19.99) / $24.99 quarterly (was $49.99) / $59.99 annually (was $99.99) CAN: $12.99 monthly (was $19.99) / $34.99 quarterly (was $44.99) /$79.99 annually (was $99.99)

$12.99 monthly (was $19.99) / $34.99 quarterly (was $44.99) /$79.99 annually (was $99.99) EU: ­ €9.99 monthly (was €14.99) / €24.99 quarterly (previously unavailable) / €59.99 annually (was €99.99)

€9.99 monthly (was €14.99) / €24.99 quarterly (previously unavailable) / €59.99 annually (was €99.99) UK: £8.99 monthly (was £12.99) / £22.99 quarterly (previously unavailable) / £49.99 annually (was £84.99)

£8.99 monthly (was £12.99) / £22.99 quarterly (previously unavailable) / £49.99 annually (was £84.99) JP: ¥1,180 monthly (was ¥2,500) / ¥2,980 quarterly (was ¥5,900) / ¥6,980 annually (previously unavailable)

Depending on their region, PlayStation Now subscribers stand to save anywhere from 30% to 50% on various subscription packages. As Sony said in a blog post , this helps make PlayStation Now "comparable to other entertainment streaming services on the market" like Xbox Game Pass and, arguably, Google Stadia.

To sweeten the deal further, PlayStation Now is adding four big games to its library, but only for a limited time. God of War , GTA5 , Infamous: Second Son and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End will be available on PlayStation Now until January 2, 2020, at which point a new selection of "marquee" games will take their place. "The marquee content is on top of the existing offering of popular evergreen titles that are added to PS Now on a regular basis," Sony says.

Notably, GTA Online won't be available via PlayStation Now unless you actually download GTA5. You can't just stream it, in other words, but GTA Online will still be accessible via PlayStation Now.