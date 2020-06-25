PlayStation is offering up to $50,000 for players to hunt down bugs across PS4 and PSN

Sony has revealed the PlayStation Bug Bounty Program, a new initiative which is recruiting cyber-active individuals, including gamers, to crack down on bugs across the PS4 and PlayStation Network for money.

The program was announced by Sony's senior director of software engineering, Geoff Norton, in a new post on the PlayStation Blog, who explained that "the security of our products is a fundamental part of creating amazing experiences for our community."

"We believe that through working with the security research community we can deliver a safer place to play," explains Norton. "We have partnered with HackerOne to help run this program, and we are inviting the security research community, gamers, and anyone else to test the security of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Network."

"To date, we have been running our bug bounty program privately with some researchers. We recognize the valuable role that the research community plays in enhancing security, so we’re excited to announce our program for the broader community."

You can find out more information about signing up to the PlayStation Bug Bounty program at HackerOne's website here, which also reveals the prize money for each specific type of bug found across PS4 and PSN. It's worth stating that PlayStation will determine each handout on a case-by-case basis, so discovering an issue doesn't guarantee the maximum payment upon bringing it to the company's attention.

