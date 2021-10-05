PlayStation classic Sly Cooper could be making a return

PlayStation classic Sly Cooper could be making a comeback according to an industry insider.

Xbox era's Nick Baker - who has also previously shared rumors surrounding a new Infamous game and a Ghost of Tsushima mini-sequel - has recently tweeted that "Sly Cooper is indeed coming back" following several long-time fans of the series asking Baker if this was true.

Hey Sly fans. I guess some good news? My “normal” Sony source (was originally told by a newer source) just confirmed to me that Sly is indeed coming back. That’s it. That’s all. Just an update since many of you still DM me to this day.October 4, 2021 See more

The Sly series was mainly developed by Sucker Punch Productions, who also developed Ghost of Tsushima and the Infamous series, up until the fourth Sly Cooper game where Sanzaru Games took over. Given that Baker has previously shared potentially accurate info on two other Sucker Punch games in the past, it's certainly possible that Baker may have heard more.

The Raccoon-focused stealth series began life on the PlayStation 2 in 2002 as Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus. The 3D platformer then spawned a number of sequels including Sly 2: Band of Thieves in 2004, Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves in 2005, and Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time in 2013. The series also got a remastered collection for PS3 in 2010 called The Sly Collection.

Sucker Punch must still have a soft spot for Sly as the titular ring-tailed mammal got his own cameo in the studio’s latest release Ghost of Tsushima as an easter egg . Not only this but the character has also appeared in various PlayStation spin-off games such as PlayStation Move Heroes and PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale in 2011 and 2012 - meaning PlayStation is also open to bringing the character back every now and then too.