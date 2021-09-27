PlayStation boss will give a talk focusing on the past and future of Sony next month

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan will headline an industry event with a pre-recorded talk early next month.

Earlier today, GamesIndustry.biz revealed that Ryan will be the featured speaker for GI Live: London next month on October 7. At approximately 9AM PT/12PM ET/5PM BST, the PlayStation boss will give a pre-recorded talk focusing on his history with PlayStation, his views on the Sony brand at large, and what the future potentially holds for the company.

This is a pretty rare opportunity to hear the PlayStation boss talk on some contemporary subjects, all things considered. Ryan typically only gives interviews to mainstream outlets, and while this won't be an open Q&A session, this is still a great opportunity to listen to the head of one of the biggest media companies on the planet speak.

The Sony boss last spoke about the future of PlayStation earlier this year. In April, Ryan said that the PS5 had plenty more exclusives in the pipeline for release further down the line, after the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok were both revealed to be coming not only to the PS5, but also to the last-gen PS4 as well.

The post on GamesIndustry.biz also reveals a slate of other speakers with storied pasts in the games space. Valve is actually hosting a Q&A event with game developers focusing on Steam, as well as experiences with the Steam Deck so far, and there'll also be talks from representatives from companies like Warner Bros., Sega, Twin Suns, and more.

To see what Sony has in store for the rest of the year and beyond, head over to our upcoming PS5 games guide for more.