Play with us! Halo: Reach reader match tomorrow, Thursday 5/6

Teabag your favorite GamesRadar editors for two hours, starting at 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST

Pretty rude, huh? Leaving us out like that? But here's your chance to make it up. We'll be playing in the beta tomorrow evening - May 6th - for two hours straight, starting at 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST.

Look for the following tags:

GamesRadarTeam
GamesRadarCore

And guess what! Even if you can't get into one of our matches, you might get into one of OXM's. The staff of Official Xbox Magazine will playing at the exact same time under the tags Ryan OXM, Francesca OXM, Corey OXM and Kevin OXM.

Mark your calendars and see you in the game tomorrow.

Charlie Barratt

I enjoy sunshine, the company of kittens and turning frowns upside down. I am also a fan of sarcasm. Let's be friends!