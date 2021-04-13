Peter David's legendary 90s run on X-Factor is reborn in X-Men Legends #5

Writer Peter David will be the next classic X-creator returning to add new depth to his legendary X-Factor run in an arc on X-Men Legends, starting in July's #5.

X-Men Legends #5 variant cover by Todd Nauck (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-Men Legends is an ongoing series in which former X-creators return to their classic runs on X-Man and its spin-off titles to shed new light or expand on stories from the past. So far, writer Fabian Nicieza has returned to tell his planned story of the third Summers brother, while Walt and Louise Simonson will soon make an X-Factor return of their own on the next arc.

Following that, the title will apparently stay in X-Factor country, bringing in longtime X-Factor writer Peter David, who penned the team's adventures for multiple volumes in the '90s and '00s, to explore a new dimension to a classic story left unfinished alongside artist Todd Nauck.

X-Men Legends #5 main cover by Todd Nauck (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Mutants have taken hostages, and X-Factor is taking the blame! But before judgment is rendered for Polaris, Havok, Wolfsbane, Strong Guy, Quicksilver, and Multiple Man, Val Cooper and X-Factor will take the stand!" reads Marvel's synopsis for X-Men Legends #5. "But who's telling the truth, and what really went down at the Latverian Embassy? It all makes sense…from a certain point of view."

David's run on X-Factor remains a cult classic, owing largely to his offbeat characterization and the eclectic membership of the team during his years on the title.

"X-Factor are old friends of mine, and I was delighted when Marvel gave me the opportunity to revisit them," David states in the announcement. "I have to admit, I was a little concerned since so many years have passed. But the moment I started writing them it was like no time had gone by it all."

X-Men Legends #5 is due out in July. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full July 2021 solicitations later this month.

Yes, indeed. Peter David's X-Factor is no doubt one of the 10 best X-Men teams of all time.