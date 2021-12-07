Persona 5 Royal may be coming to PC according to cryptic updates

A Persona 5 Royal PC port may be announced soon – potentially as early as The Game Awards.

As one Twitter user spotted , Atlus recently updated its Steam profile to denote 14 projects rather than the previous 13 (as evidenced by the most recent web snapshot of its profile, which was taken after its most recent release, Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne). It's worth noting that the publisher's Steam database archive confirms it only has 11 properties on Steam, so there's technically already space for three new projects.

This raised some eyebrows, but that alone doesn't tell us much. However, this update has come on the heels of a listing from the Australian ratings board for an unspecified Atlus project code-named Project Pen , which was filed last month on November 4. All we know about Project Pen is that its Australian rating mirrors Persona 5 Royal's , from its overall MA15+ classification right down to specific content types. More pertinently, Persona 5 Royal is the only recent Atlus title to match Project Pen's rating exactly. The original Persona 5, the newly released (and Nintendo Switch-exclusive) Shin Megami Tensei 5, and Shin Megami Tensei 4 all differ in their classifications.

We also know that Atlus is interested in bringing more of its games to PC. As Haruki Satomi, now CEO of Sega Sammy, the sister holding company to the Sega that most players will be more familiar with, said last year : "We will continue to actively promote porting previously released titles to Steam and new platforms. We are also negotiating with platform holders for new games in the future, and we’re considering ways to sell under favourable conditions for each title. Among them are measures such as preparing PC versions of the titles from the beginning, with multi-platform releases in mind."

Satomi later added that the response to the PC port of Persona 4 Golden, specifically, "was far beyond our expectations." He also reaffirmed the studio's plans "to release Atlus catalog titles across various platforms, whether as direct ports or in the form of remasters or remakes."

The fact that this is all cropping up now could suggest that a Persona 5 Royal PC port announcement is coming soon, and the upcoming Game Awards would be a solid place to drop the news. If nothing else, there's little doubt that Sega, which owns Atlus, is already involved with the show . Atlus shadow-dropped the PC port of Persona 4 Golden at PC Gamer's PC Gaming Show last year – perhaps we'll see another simultaneous reveal and release this year?