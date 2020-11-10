SEGA CEO cites the success of Persona 4 Golden in the case for making more remasters

More Persona remakes and remasters might be on the immediate horizon, according to some telling comments from Sega's CEO.

In a financial results briefing translated by Gematsu, Sega CEO Haruki Satomi spoke of the great success of Persona 4 Golden, and held it up as a perfect example of the results that could be expected when making more remakes and remasters in the future.

Persona 4 Golden was a highly successful investment for Sega, providing the studio with evidence that creating more in the way of remakes would provide similar successful returns for them. "As for Steam," said Satomi, "while we haven’t been actively releasing Atlus titles on PC, we felt that there was much potential there and put out a direct port of Persona 4 Golden for PC, and the user response was far beyond our expectations."

Satomi clarified his intentions further, explaining that "we hope to release Atlus catalog titles across various platforms, whether as direct ports or in the form of remasters or remakes.”

It can only be expected that this all points to plenty of revisiting the older Persona games. Atlus has a wide variety of titles that can be dug into and remade for the current generation, old Persona titles included. The Persona franchise was launched in the mid '90s and has seen a wide variety of success among fans, including its very own entry into the Super Smash Bros. line of fighters with the addition of the character Joker as downloadable content. The Persona library is extensive, giving the studio much to work with in the way of ports and remasters.