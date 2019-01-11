Persona 5 R: March announcement, Switch rumors, and everything we know

Persona 5 R was on the lips of fans even before Atlus announced it, but details remain scarce while the rumor mill churns. Officially speaking, all we know about Persona 5 R is that it's… something official. Atlus put out a short teaser video for something called P5R at the very end of 2018, narrated by the Japanese voice of Joker. The video doesn't reveal much of anything aside from the fact that there will be a follow-up announcement in March 2019. It did vindicate the theories of fans who spotted online registrations for P5R along with a bunch of other Persona-related domain names.

What is Persona 5 R?

Unofficially, there's a good chance Persona 5 R is a revised and expanded version of Persona 5. Both Persona 3 and Persona 4 got similar treatments with Persona 3 FES and Persona 4 Golden and it's not much of a leap to assume Persona 5 will too. That's just speculation, of course.

Will Persona 5 R come to Nintendo Switch?

The teaser video opens with a PlayStation logo, and that's all we know for sure about the platforms Persona 5 R is headed to so far. However, there's one big reason to suspect we'll be seeing more of Persona 5 on Nintendo Switch soon: Joker's appearance as a DLC character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate . Maybe Persona 5 R will be a PlayStation exclusive, but we'll learn about a Nintendo Switch version with its own letter designator in March as well?

There's no current indication of when Persona 5 R will come out. If it truly is an expanded version of Persona 5, there's no reason to think the team at Atlus couldn't have already completed most of the work (Persona 5 first came out in September 2016) and a release date would follow shortly after the announcement in March.

Will the cat still make me go to bed in Persona 5 R?

Yeah, probably. Though in Morgana's defense, you must be tired after today.